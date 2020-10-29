Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham just can’t stop begging with his begging ass, and you know who is sick of it? Fox News. Do you know how much Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump’s favorite ass pimple, has to beg for Republican PornHub to be so tired of his begging that they cut him off mid- beg?!



Advertisement

Well that’s what happened Tuesday during an appearance on Cheeky Van Heusen’s show (I don’t know any of these people that host shows on this network, nor do I want to.) Graham is in a tight race against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Harrison has raised so much money that he’s literally forced Lindsey Graham to turn begging into a third job; his first job is keeping his lips attached to the president’s taint and his second job is ruining the country.



Well, Republican OnlyFans is getting tired of Graham’s begging with his begging ass and during his second attempt at pleading for money from viewers, they just calmly cut his ass off.

Advertisement

According to HuffPost, Graham’s pleas for help have been working, as he raised $28 million in the third quarter, a record for a Republican Senate candidate, but that doesn’t mean that Republican XVideos isn’t tired of his shit. And despite that large sum tossed into Graham’s styrofoam cup, Harrison has still dwarfed his begging ass with a record $57 million during the same time period.



G/O Media may get a commission Eight Sleep Pod Cover $1359 Use the promo code KINJA175

Graham’s been whiny-begging so much that CNN collected all of his grovelings into a supercut:

Advertisement

Of course, Twitter had jokes on Graham and his blatant attempts to try and bring money back to his campaign after money said that it was tired of the lies and sharing time. My most favorite response would have to be the one below that encourages Graham to work harder as it builds character.