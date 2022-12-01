We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former NFL player Antonio Brown is finding himself in much more serious trouble than the normal off (and on) the field shenanigans he has normally engaged in.

ESPN reported that an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for the former All-Pro wide receiver by Tampa Bay police. The warrant says that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is wanted on a battery charge based on a Nov. 28 incident.

Local police attempted to serve the arrest warrant to Brown at his home in South Tampa, but he refused to come out of his home and as a result, the police left his residence without him, according to FOX 13.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, a local judge denied a petition for a temporary risk protection order that will block him from possessing guns or ammunition if he is considered dangerous to others and himself, according to ESPN.

Since Brown was released by the Buccaneers on Jan. 6 after he shockingly jogged off the football field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets, he has been unable to keep himself out of controversy.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off + Coupon Xbox Series S - Cheapest Ever Cheapest Xbox deal ever

Clip the coupon and get $40 credit to Amazon when you buy this Xbox Series S. Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

First, he forged a friendship with Kanye West and became the president of the Chicago rappers’ sports agency, Donda Sports. Ye convinced Brown that he was a viable candidate to buy the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

In May, Brown did Keyshia Cole dirty and broke up with her while on Instagram live with thousands of people tuned in. In October, a viral video showed Brown sexually harassing a woman at a hotel pool in Dubai by putting his bare ass in a woman’s face and exposing himself as she tries to move away from him.

Advertisement

A month ago, Brown was ordered by Broward County to pay $1.2 million to a moving truck driver after he was arrested for physically assaulting the driver. Brown pleaded no contest and received two years probation, which eventually ended a year early because of good behavior, according to ESPN.

Brown better watch out, he’s in danger of becoming more infamous than his friend and business partner Kanye if he stays on this downward trajectory of doing stupid things.