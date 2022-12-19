Yet another former professional athlete has found themselves in legal trouble this year. On Sunday, six-time NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly hitting one of his teenage daughters. He was eventually released on a $1,500 bond.

According to ESPN, the former Phoenix Sun allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters while arguing at his Miami home Saturday night. Although Stoudemire was arrested, it has not been specified which one of his teenage daughters is the victim. He has a daughter that is 17 and another that is 14.

The Saturday incident started after Stoudemire accused one of his daughters of being disrespectful to their mother, his ex-wife, while on the phone with her. When she denied it, he allegedly told her that she was talking back and punched her in the jaw, which left her bleeding, according to ESPN.

The daughter then called her mother, who then picked up her and her siblings and called the police.

Despite these terrible details, Stoudemire has already come out and denied all of the allegations made against him. On Sunday evening, Stoudemire posted on Instagram, “Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter. It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts. I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.’”

He continued, “As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

Stoudemire is now a part of the list of athletes, specifically NBA players, who have been arrested on assault or battery charges in 2022. In June, NBA free agent Miles Bridges was arrested on felony counts of domestic violence for an incident that involved the mother of his child and his son. He was eventually sentenced to three years of probation.

In October, former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested for allegedly hitting his son and was charged with resisting arrest.