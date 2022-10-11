Ben Gordon can join the list of former athletes finding themselves in legal trouble. On Monday, the former Chicago Bull was arrested at LaGuardia Airport for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, according to the New York Daily News.

The son, along with his aunt, were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

When Gordon was arrested, officers also allegedly received some injuries of their own while trying to make the arrest, according to the New York Post. As a result, the former NBA guard is expected to be charged with resisting arrest, with other impending charges possibly coming down.

Although this run-in with the law may be a surprise to some, this is not the first time the New York native has found himself in legal trouble.

More from the New York Daily News:

In November 2017, police in Harlem stopped him for driving with fake Florida license plates on his Mercedes G-Class SUV. A Manhattan judge ordered he complete 10 days of community service for the case to be dismissed after six months. It was the third time that year he had a brush with law enforcement. A judge ordered him to undergo psychiatric treatment after a woman called police when he locked the two of them inside his Mount Vernon business.

As a player, Gordon was drafted third overall in the 2004 NBA Draft right after his teammate at the University of Connecticut, Emeka Okafor, where he won a national championship. In his rookie season, he was named the sixth man of the year.



During his 11-year career, Gordon was known as a productive player for the Chicago Bulls for the first five years of his career. He later signed with the Detroit Pistons where he played for four more years. To end his career, he played for the Charlotte Bobcats for two years and the Orlando Magic for his final season before retiring.

