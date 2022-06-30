There’s never a good time to get arrested, especially for something like domestic violence, but a day before free agency when you’re available for a new max contract has got to be the worst possible time.

Miles Bridges, a 24-year-old forward who most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets this past season, turned himself into a local Los Angeles jail on Wednesday afternoon over an alleged physical incident that happened on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

A woman claims that an argument she was having with Bridges on Tuesday turned physical and when police came to the scene, Bridges was gone. The woman required medical attention.

Advertisement

Bridges bail was set at $130,000 and he has since been released, according to TMZ.

On Tuesday, the Hornets extended a qualifying offer to Bridges, which allows them to match any offer sheet made by another team that wants to sign him.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $19 Retinol Renewal Kit This kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.

Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. Buy for $79 at Dermelect Advertisement

This past season, Bridges, who is a restricted free agent, had a career year averaging 20.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, which were all career highs.

The 6,7” forward turned himself in a day before free agency started and was expected to be a coveted target for teams and garner a contract that could be worth upwards of $173 million.

Advertisement

Just two days ago, Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak disputed the claims that the team is hesitant to give Bridges a max contract when he said, “We love Miles. We’re going to bring him back.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Bridges also hurt his value after he posted a photo on his Instagram story that featured a styrofoam cup with a pinkish-colored liquid inside and a joint. Many people on social media thought it was lean and expected the forward to get in trouble with the NBA.



Bridges tried to dispel the speculation when he wrote, “Pink lemonade,” in a tweet that he later deleted.



Advertisement

In March, Bridges said he rejected a contract extension from the Hornets reportedly worth $60 million after consulting with his agents, who felt he was worth way more.