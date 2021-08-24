Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is continuing his fall from ashy to trashy as he was caught on camera shaving while eating at an airport restaurant.



I already know what you’re thinking as this isn’t even Rudy’s worst moment after his face began melting during a press conference, but I would argue that shaving inside a public restaurant requires a certain level of IDGAF anymore.



According to Newsweek, the video clip, which was shared by human dishrag Michael Rapaport, has gained more than a million views.



In the clip, Giuliani can be seen sitting at a restaurant inside John F. Kennedy International Airport when he breaks out a shaver and just starts shaving right there where he was once eating. I don’t want to make a bigger deal out of it than it needs to be but this is why we don’t eat anything at the potluck.



From Newsweek:



When sharing the video to social media, Rapaport said: “Look at Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York, you filthy, nasty, sloppy, disgusting, filthy, fucking animal.” He later added: “Shaving yourself in public? You fucking pig. You should be ashamed of yourself. Lock him up.”

Turns out that the video was originally taken by Nick Weiss, who noticed Trump’s former lawyer eating inside the Delta One Lounge around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The former mayor of New York was reportedly eating a bowl of lobster bisque.



“It took him 15 minutes to have one bowl of soup because every time he’d bring the spoon up to his mouth, half would fall back into the soup. It was disgusting,” Newsweek reports.



Once finishing, Giuliani then pulled out a razor and used his tablet camera to shave, Weiss said.



Maybe Giuliani was set to do a Cameo appearance since he’s now begun whoring himself out on the “social media site that allows creators, namely celebrities, to deliver messages for a fee.”



Newsweek notes that Giuliani has reached the stage of “I Just Don’t Give a Shit Anymore” as he’s facing mounting legal fees from a lawsuit brought on by Dominion Voting Systems, which Giuliani claimed was hacked.



Oh, and his law license is suspended in Washington, D.C., and he can’t practice law in New York after he made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements against the law integrity of the election, Newsweek notes.



And former President Trump doesn’t kick it with him anymore.



Damn, son.





