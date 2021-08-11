If you are Rudy Giuliani, one minute, you are the man next to the man, and the next, you are now offering folks an opportunity to see you naked on OnlyFans get a personalized message from you.



And just think, it was all good just a few weeks ago.



For the former mayor of New York, the fall from grace has been swift. The former personal lawyer to then-President Donald Trump is now facing a multimillion dollar defamation lawsuit after he went all in on trying to undermine the presidential election so that his boy could stay in office.



Now, Giuliani’s text messages to the former president stay on read.



So now, should someone with no teeth want to surprise their mee-maw with a personalized message from Giuliani, they can. Giul iani has joined Cameo, a service that sells personalized videos recorded by celebrities and is one step away from hosting club events, joining OnlyFans or begging on GoFundMe.



“Hi. It’s Rudy Giuliani and I’m on Cameo” says Giuliani in a video posted on his Cameo page on Tuesday, the Guardian reports.



He goes on to say: “If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you’d like to hear or share with me or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it. It can be arranged. We can talk through the magic of Cameo.”



The price?



Just a cool $199. And that’s just the starting price.



The Guardian notes that Giuliani’s Cameo profile lists him as the “Former Associate Attorney General of the United States, Mayor of New York City 1994-2001, and Host of the Rudy Giuliani Common Sense podcast.”



Wait, Giuliani has a podcast? Oh, he’s definitely starting an OnlyFans page before the year is out. Either that or he will get a FashionNova sponsorship or start selling tummy flat tea off his IG page.



He’s got to do something since he was suspended from practicing law in New York and Washington, D.C., after his efforts to overturn the presidential election. And he’s going to owe Dominion Voting Systems a whole lot of money should he lose the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit in which the company has accused him of having “manufactured and disseminated” a conspiracy theory about their voting machines.



