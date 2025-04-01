That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren't so Crazy but Still Inspiring

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Beauty + Style

Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren't so Crazy but Still Inspiring

With all the chatter over morning routines, here are some realistic ways your favorite celebs start their day.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Amy Sussman, Allen Berezovsky (Getty Images)

Ever since influencer Ashton Hall posted his morning routine, the internet has been in shambles over the unique and deeply confusing steps he takes everyday. His now-viral post has sparked dozens of folks recreating their own versions of his ritual. But is any of it realistic? And more importantly... does it actually work?

Advertisement

The jury is still out on that one, but in the mean time, The Root is evaluating the morning routines of some your favorite celebrities. From Lizzo to Denzel Washington, these folks have mastered self care and physical wellness, and it’s time we all start taking notes!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Gilbert Flores (Getty Images)

Tennis champion Serena Williams takes her mornings very seriously. According to morningcoach.com, she wakes up before the sun rises to get her day started. Williams begins every morning with a gratitude mantra and expressing her appreciation for all her blessings. Additionally, in true athlete fashion, she stretches her body and warms up before exercising and starting her day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s morning routine is both wholesome and motivating #womenshealth

The Hot Girl Coach has a pretty chill morning ritual. She says before she does anything else, she prays in the morning. Then, she likes to turn on anime on the TV for “background noise.” From there, Meg meditates while out on her balcony, and finally she gets a workout in!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

LeBron James

LeBron James

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Alex Slitz (Getty Images)

The NBA legend keeps a strict sleep schedule, getting between 8 and 9 hours per night and several naps during the day. But when he wakes up, James starts off the day exercising. With his son, Bronny, now being a Los Angeles Laker, we’re sure the father-son duo have mastered their early morning start together. After working out, James likes to enjoy a nutritious breakfast and watch film, according to morningcoach.com.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: River Callaway (Getty Images)

Winfrey starts her day with 20 minutes of meditation, according to Jordanna Offers Yoga. The billionaire uses yoga to center her mind and spirit. After that, she exercises for an hour, mixing cardio and yoga with strength training. Additionally, Oprah spends her mornings practicing gratitude.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Barack Obama

Barack Obama

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Although former President Barack Obama is no longer in the White House, he still operates on an early morning schedule. According to Jordanna Offers Yoga, he wakes up at 5 a.m. for a daily workout. Interestingly enough, Obama is not a coffee guy. Instead, he enjoys green tea. Obama reportedly also reads several newspapers each morning to stay informed about current events.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Lizzo

Lizzo

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)

The “Good As Hell” singer focuses her mornings on hydration. For Lizzo, this means the first step of her routine is to drink water and then more water! “Water is really important for face and hair,” she told the New York Times. “I go to the bathroom and, believe or not, hit myself with some Evian spray to the face.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington’s Morning Ritual for a Focused Mind

You don’t get to be decades in your career like actor Denzel Washington without becoming disciplined. The actor says he has a must-do step in his personal routine that everyone should include. “Spend a half an hour every morning in quiet time first,” he said. Washington urges everyone to step away from their phones and just enjoy silence.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Zendaya

Zendaya

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)

Now that she’s engaged, it’s unclear how much of Zendaya’s routine has changed, but mornings for the actress are typically filled with family. According to Balance the Grind, she usually wakes up around 8:00 a.m but tends to stay in bed until it’s time to go bother family. “I actually wake up and I’m happy, the sun is shining, and I’ll knock on my niece’s door and be like, ‘Good morning, I love you.’ It’s great,” she said. From there, she indulges in her detailed beauty routine and a simple breakfast.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Drake

Drake

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Carmen Mandato (Getty Images)

The “Nokia” rapper begins his days with a short but meaningful meditation at 5 a.m., focusing on his breathing and his intentions for the day, according to Medium. From there, he checks the news and his phone; then he calls his son to touch bases. At that point, Drake will hit the gym, have breakfast, and sit in a multitude of meetings.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris’ Advice To 18-Year-Old Self, Talks Student Loans, Stimulus Checks, HBCU & Donald Trump

While on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Vice President Kamala Harris revealed she must do two things every single morning: eat breakfast and get a workout in. In 2018, Harris was big into elliptical or 30-minute SoulCycle sessions. Her go-to breakfast at the time was low-sugar Raisin Bran and tea with lemon, according to The Cut. Now, Harris prefers a spinach omelet, chicken apple sausage, and toast.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)

The actress is not a morning person, but she will make one exception for her favorite workout. “I have to work out early because of my schedule,” she told the Today Show. Because of this, Union prefers Pilates. “The great thing about Pilates is that I can take out my annoyance from waking up early on the machines instead of human beings,” she said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane

Advertisement

It’s clear Gucci Mane values his health and his freedom. After spending years behind bars and getting himself in great shape, the Atlanta rapper says working out is a key step in his morning routine. “Everyday, you have to have something exciting to wake up for,” he said during an interview.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Jeff Kravit (Getty Images)

Life for the Oscar winner is always busy. On top of that, Zoe Saldaña is a mother and a wife, so routines matter! The actress begins her day the same way any other married woman would: eating breakfast with her kids and spouse, and going through her own beauty routine. From there, Saldaña shared she’s usually booked and busy, so this means she’s off to meeting then hair and makeup!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

According to Lori Harvey, two things have become standard in her morning ritual. “I swear by drinking a glass of celery juice in the morning, which some people are like, ‘Absolutely not. That’s so disgusting!’ But I swear by it. Drinking celery juice jump starts my system. It gets my digestive system flowing properly throughout the day,” she told Marie Claire. “And I’ve also recently just gotten into doing cold plunges, which also some people are like, ‘You’re absolutely insane’, but I swear by that now, too.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Image for article titled Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren&#39;t so Crazy but Still Inspiring
Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

The boxing legend has a serious, almost unbelievable morning routine. Although he is retired now, when Mayweather was in his prime, he worked out daily. On Fridays, he’d even run six miles, according to Evolve Daily, followed by usage of the heavy bag, speed bag, and punchers mitts. After his first workout, the boxer would come home, hit the shower, and enjoy a high-protein breakfast.

Advertisement

17 / 17