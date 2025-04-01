Forget Ashton Hall...Here Are 15 Black Celeb Morning Routines That Aren't so Crazy but Still Inspiring

Ever since influencer Ashton Hall posted his morning routine, the internet has been in shambles over the unique and deeply confusing steps he takes everyday. His now-viral post has sparked dozens of folks recreating their own versions of his ritual. But is any of it realistic? And more importantly... does it actually work?

Advertisement

The jury is still out on that one, but in the mean time, The Root is evaluating the morning routines of some your favorite celebrities. From Lizzo to Denzel Washington, these folks have mastered self care and physical wellness, and it’s time we all start taking notes!