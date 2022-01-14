If you’ve been keeping up with the trials of Bumpy Johnson on the critically acclaimed EPIX hit Godfather of Harlem, then we have good news for you. The series has been renewed for Season 3 by the cable channel.



“Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA.”

In addition to starring, Whitaker is also an executive producer along with Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle

“I’m thrilled to be returning to my show, working alongside our truly incredible cast, crew, and writers, as we tell this unique and powerful story. I can’t wait to get back to set, and thank Michael Wright, EPIX, ABC Signature, and our dedicated fans for their support,” Whitaker said.

Academy Award winner Whitaker will be joined by Season 3 co-stars Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It), Nigél Thatch (Selma), Lucy Fry (Bright) and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Passing).

“Godfather of Harlem is that rare show that is both addictively entertaining, and deeply relevant,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. “Forest Whitaker, Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have crafted a series that deserves all the acclaim it has received, and it grows more compelling every season.”

The show has been a big success for EPIX, with Season 2 becoming the network’s best performing season of all time and breaking streaming records on its digital platforms.

“We’re thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of artists back together for season three of Godfather of Harlem,” said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. “Forest Whitaker’s Bumpy Johnson is one of television’s great antiheroes and we can’t wait to see what the brilliant creative team led by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have in store.”

If you’re looking for a good binge, Godfather of Harlem is available for rent on several digital platforms, as well as streaming on the EPIX app.