Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Dumb AF, Claims Coronavirus Hasn’t Killed Anyone Under 25

I know that what I’m about to type may be blasphemous—I’m sheltering-in-place with a toddler who can’t stop watching a video of Hickory Dickory Dock, so I could be delusional—but Ron DeSantis might be the dumbest man in America who doesn’t have the last name “Trump.”



On Thursday, this “Florida Man” spouted that the coronavirus hasn’t killed anyone under 25 while making an argument for reopening schools in his state.

“This particular pandemic is one where, I don’t think nationwide there’s been a single fatality under 25. For whatever reason, it just doesn’t seem to threaten, you know, kids,” DeSantis said at an educators’ meeting to discuss distance learning, CNN reports.

“And we lose in Florida between five and 10 kids a year for the flu. This one, for whatever reason, much more dangerous if you’re 65 and plus than the flu, no doubt about that, if you’re younger, it just hasn’t had an impact. So that should factor into how we’re viewing this.”

“I think the data on that has been 100% consistent,” he continued. “I’ve not seen any deviation on that.”

Let me just call up my friend BB to see if he can handle Florida because I can’t.

Apparently, DeSantis hasn’t heard of this thing called the internet, and it’s not his fault; as a property of America, Florida, much like Puerto Rico, hasn’t received the funding…



Managing Editor Genetta Adams: Stephen, Florida is a state.

Me: Huh?

Adams: It’s a full-fledged state

Me: ¡Viva la Florida!

Had the governor of the “state” of Florida checked the CDC website, he would’ve learned that four people between the ages of 15 and 24 have died and “one person between the ages of one and four have died. CNN has also reported on the death of a newborn in Connecticut on April 1 and an infant in Illinois last month whose death is being investigated as possibly caused by the virus.”

While the death toll for people under 24 isn’t staggering, the governor might want to remember that young people can carry the virus and infect older people and anyone with underlying conditions, aka the most vulnerable groups.

CNN has reached out to the governor’s office, but hasn’t heard back yet because trying to connect with Florida is difficult considering it’s an island far off the coast…

Genetta Adams: Florida is still a state.

Me: ¡Viva la revolución!