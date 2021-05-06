Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Continues Republican Push to Make Voting Hard AF for Black People

Ron DeSantis aka Big Baby Brian Kemp Photo : Mark Brown ( Getty Images )

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, aka Big Baby Brian Kemp, continued the Republican streak of enslaving the fuck out of the Black vote by signing a controversial bill into law that would limit access to mail-in voting in the state, continuing to move on former President Trump’s continuous lie of election fraud in the 2020 election.



During an appearance on Republican OnlyFans, aka Fox News, BBBK noted that the bill would include tighter voter ID requirements for voting by mail, limits on who can pick up and return a voter’s ballot and a ban on private funding for elections.



“Me signing this bill says: Florida, your vote counts, your vote is going to be cast with integrity and transparency and this is a great place for democracy,” DeSantis said after signing the bill, CNN reports.



Florida is also the armpit of America.



Local media couldn’t attend the signing because DeSantis had given exclusive rights to Republican SpankWire.



From CNN:



Some of the restrictions created by the bill, Senate Bill 90, also include expanding partisan observation power during ballot tabulation and creating additional restrictions for drop box use. The new Florida voting law faces immediate legal challenges. A coalition that includes the League of Women Voters of Florida and the Black Voters Matter Fund announced it had filed a lawsuit within minutes of DeSantis signing the law. It challenges several provisions, including its new restrictions on ballot drop boxes and the prohibition on organizations and volunteers returning ballots on behalf of voters. A separate lawsuit filed Thursday morning by Common Cause, Florida branches of the NAACP and a disabilities rights group describes the new law as “the latest in a long line of voter suppression laws targeting Florida’s Black voters, Latino voters, and voters with disabilities.” Last week, after days of contentious debate and last-minute amendments bouncing between chambers, the Florida Republican-controlled state House and Senate came to an agreement and approved SB90 along party-line votes on the eve of the state’s final day of the legislative session.

If you haven’t been paying attention then you’ve missed the part where there has been a Republican-led nationwide effort to make voting damn near impossible after the record turnout to get Trump’s ass the hell out of the White House.



Since March 24, 47 states have introduced 361 bills to restrict voting, CNN notes.



“That bill that was passed in the state just north of us sent us a message, and the response to that bill should let us know we should not be doing this,” Democratic state Rep. Michael Grieco said during a House debate, adding, “Please do not Georgia my Florida,” CNN reports.

Too late for that.



America’s methed-out cousin, Florida, actually admits that they ran a successful and secure 2020 election , yet still created this bill, claiming that it would provide “guardrails” to prevent anyone from “gaming the system” in the future.



“We’ve had voter ID. It works. It’s the right thing to do,” DeSantis said on Fox News last week, adding that the state’s 2020 election was “fair and transparent, and the reforms we have coming will make it even better,” CNN reports.



All of this was a nod to their master, Trump, who continues to hold a gimp grip on the Republican Party.



The funniest part of all of this, and I totally mean funny like a bird shitting on your brand new Easter Sunday linen suit, is that Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, has become the only voice of reason in that godforsaken party and Republicans hate her for it.



“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted on Monday. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”



Are Republican applauding Cheney’s honesty? Fuck no; they are looking to oust her from her leadership position because she won’t fall in line.

