Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced the five officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers, 54, have been terminated, reported CNN. Following an internal investigation, which was contested by the Allegheny County’s Court of Common Pleas, the officers were found to have conducted a “series of procedural failures.”



Rogers, who was a suspect in the theft of a bicycle, died while in custody of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police October 13. According to CNN’s report, police said they used a Taser on Rogers because he was not “complying with their orders.” Rogers was tased 10 times resulting in him being taken to Mercy Hospital where he died the next day.

The medical examiner ruled his death as an accident due to lack of oxygen to the brain, per WTAE.

From CNN:

The five officers, who were not identified, have 14 days to challenge the firings in arbitration, Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said at a news conference with Mayor Ed Gainey. The officers will have the option to retire. Three other officers will be allowed to keep their jobs but, according to CNN affiliate KDKA-TV, they will have to be retrained.

Eight officers, including two supervisors, were suspended with pay after the incident, CNN affiliate KDKA-TV reported.

The internal review board found “a series of procedural failures” contributed to Roger’s death, reported CNN. The Allegheny County grand jury is deciding whether the eight officers involved could face criminal charges.

An internal Critical Incident Review Board examined the incident and the police bureau’s trainings and recommended a supervisor be present during a use of force situation and that an EMS be allowed to assess patients after the use of Tasers, per CNN.

“Mr. Rogers deserved to live ... a long life. And he didn’t deserve to lose his life at the hands of police officers. What his life could have been will stay with me for as long as I am the mayor of this city,” said Gainey via CNN.