A football player at Tuskegee University was fatally shot on Friday, March 19 at an off-campus party while trying to break up a fight; a suspect has been charged for his death, according to AL.com

Advertisement

The victim is 20-year-old Reginald Tyrone Summage Jr. and he was a sophomore wide receiver for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers.

From AL.com:

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers responded at 11:50 p.m. to a report of a person shot at Washington Plaza in the 700 block of West Martin Luther King Highway. When they arrived, they found Summage wounded in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Jordan said the incident began as a fist fight and ended in gunfire. Summage is believed to have been trying to break up the fight at an off-campus party when he was shot, but Jordan could not yet confirm the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting. Investigators on Saturday identified the suspect and took him into custody. Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, is charged with murder in the slaying of Summage. Debro, who is not a student, is being held in the Macon County Jail on $150,000 bond.

The Tuskegee University Alumni- Southeastern Region wrote in a Facebook Post that Summage was a construction science management major from Montgomery, Alabama and was an honor roll student during the 2021 academic school year.

Tuskegee University President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris said according to the post, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Reginald’s family and friends. Losing such a young and talented member of our Golden Tiger family to a senseless act of violence is always tough. We extend our deepest condolences and support to all who loved him at this incredibly difficult time.”

The athletic director and head football coach said according to the post that Summage was a model student-athlete and was an inspiration to his friends and teammates because of his optimism and care for others.

Summage was coming off of an injury and was looking forward to getting back on the field for the upcoming season, according to the post.