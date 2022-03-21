Christina Lyn Garner and Jeremy Wayne Jones were arraigned Friday on murder charges in the killing of Black Navy veteran Justin Peoples, reported CBS San Francisco. Peoples was stabbed and shot at a gas station last week and his murder was investigated as a hate crime, per the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.



Advertisement

On the evening of March 15, police found Peoples at the Chevron gas station on North Tracy Boulevard suffering from gunshot and stab wounds. He died two hours later in the hospital. Jones was reported to have previously shown off his tattoos on social media, which were indicative of white supremacist groups.

The third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, was arraigned on accessory charges for helping the couple escape arrest.

From CBS Local:

“There is no place for hate in our community. No one should be victimized because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or religion,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a statement. “These types of crimes are reprehensible and my administration will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law to hold those who perpetuate hate accountable.” Police said there was a confrontation before Peoples was shot and Salazar said the victim did not know his assailants. Garner and Jones were arrested in the 1500 block of De Ovan Avenue the following day at 9:15 a.m. after authorities served search and arrest warrants at the residence.

Peoples, father of two, was honored by his family following the arraignment Friday. His father, Maurice Peoples said Justin was a “remarkable young man,” via CBS Local.

“It doesn’t make a difference what color you are. Some are black, some are brown, some are light skinned … we have all colors but we know the human race is the number one color we need to be fighting for,” said his aunt, Berniece Bass.