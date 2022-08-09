It’s been a long fall from grace ever since Fetty Wap was one of the most popular rappers out in the mid-2010s. The New Jersey rapper went from “baby won’t you come my way,” to sending threats to people over FaceTime.

On Monday, the rapper was sent to jail after prosecuting attorneys claimed that he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, which violated the terms of his pretrial release in a drug conspiracy case, according to the Associated Press.

On the call, Fetty, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, allegedly said, “Imma kill you and everybody you with” and then proceeded to show a gun on the call after the man on the other end of the call called the rapper a “rat.” This occurred in December, just two months after he was arrested on federal drug charges in New York. As a result, the judge revoked his bond and sent him back to jail, according to the Associated Press.

This might be a dilemma for the “Trap Queen” rapper, considering he’s scheduled to perform on Aug. 19 and Aug. 27 in Mobile, Ala. and Austin, Texas.

From the Associated Press:

Maxwell was initially arrested last October on charges alleging he participated in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area. Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty, was released after posting a $500,000 bond, secured by property he owns in Georgia, and agreeing to certain conditions, including that he not violate any federal, state or local laws while on release and that he not possess a gun or other weapon.

That clearly didn’t last long.

Fetty was one of the hottest rappers in the game after dropping the hit singles “Trap Queen” and “My Way” in 2015, the former of which reached the second spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2015. Since then, it’s been a steep decline, all the way to jail.