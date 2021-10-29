Fetty Wap was billed among several headliners at Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field this weekend. Instead, he may be headed to jail. According to Page Six, the “Trap Queen” rapper, born William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested at the Mets’ home stadium by FBI agents late Thursday afternoon, on federal drug charges.

Advertisement

TMZ obtained legal documents on the arrest, giving further—and damning—details on the arrest on Friday.

Fetty and others distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey. The feds claim the drugs were first obtained on the West Coast and used USPS vehicles with secret compartments to smuggle them East. The docs say during their investigation, they obtained $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns and a rifle. If convicted, the defendants could face life in prison.

“We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding. He sees the judge today,” said Fetty’s attorney, Navarro Gray, on Friday, adding: “Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously.”

As noted, Fetty, along with five others, was expected to appear and be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court later on Friday. “The indictment, which was filed on Sept. 29 and unsealed Friday, charges Maxwell with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances,” according to CNN, which reports: “The four others were also charged with an additional count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime.”

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace, reports CNN. “We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence.”



G/O Media may get a commission Great for beginners! Chroma Perfect sleek on-the-go vibrator.

Five vibration modes and five intensity levels. Buy for $125 at JimmyJane



