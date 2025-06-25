Father Accused of Doing The Unthinkable To His Own Daughter Might’ve Just Experienced Karma

A Florida girl who was reported missing in 2023 was actually not missing at all. Instead, police charged her father for her alleged murder, among other disturbing things uncovered in the investigation. However, the man will never face a jury for his alleged crimes after karma had its way with him.

Andrew Wiley, 36, was just recently charged in connection to the killing of his daughter, 12-year-old Lori Paige. Police say on June 3, 2023, Wiley reported his daughter missing. He claimed she fled the house with a backpack sometime the previous night while he was at work, per WWNY -TV. Her picture was seen on every major missing children and girls platform as well as the FBI.

However, police say the investigation led them to poke holes in Wiley’s statement and draw questions of whether Lori went missing in the first place.

By February 2024, authorities seized Wiley’s phone and discovered suspicious searches including various bodies of water across the southeast. The deeper they dug, police ended up finding an even more horrifying detail: Wiley appeared to have sexually assaulted his daughter and impregnated her.

State Attorney Jack Campbell told WWNY-TV this week that prosecutors believe Wiley murdered his daughter because of this after realizing he couldn’t cover up the sexual assault. However, the crime appears to be more of a crime of passion rather than premeditation given the government’s theory that the two got into an altercation, the attorney said. Authorities concluded Wiley killed the girl two days before reporting her missing and dumped her remains in Thomas County.

Wiley was charged with second-degree murder and locked up in Leon County Jail. However, he suddenly died of natural causes behind bars on June 19. A preliminary medical examiner report stated his cause of death was pulmonary embolism or blood clot blockage. Wiley will never face a judge or jury for the alleged murder, leaving Lori's family and community with questions. Is this… justice?

"I really hope that with his untimely death that Lori Paige rests in peace and the community comes together to help find ways to halt this type of murder," said a community member who helped search for Lori via WTXL.