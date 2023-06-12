Another Marvel star is in serious trouble. On Friday, musician/activist María Elena Ríos took to social media to accuse actor Tenoch Huerta, who played Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Namor, of sexual assault.



According to the Los Angeles Times, after Poder Prieto, a Mexican activist group fighting racism in the entertainment industry, posted an episode of the podcast El Feisbuk de la Malinche, where Huerta was a guest, Rios responded in a series of social media posts. She accused the group of not getting her permission to post the episode and alleged that she wasn’t paid for her work. She went on to allege that the organization is “a community of anti-racists while being violent behind closed doors and defending Huerta.”

Poder Prieto responded to Rios’ post with its own, tweeting that “the organization did not publish the podcast episode but simply recommended it along with other content.” The saxophonist replied to this assertion, tweeting in Spanish, “I made it very clear to them when I left their sect that they protect the violator and sexual PREDATOR of @TenochHuerta that they not publish anything about me.”

Later in the thread, when a user directly asked if Huerta had sexually assaulted her, Rios confirmed her accusation, replying, “That’s how it is already several more.”

On Monday, Huerta responded to Rios’ allegations in a statement, calling them “false and offensive.”

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.” “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage,” he continued. “Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive. I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

Huerta made a notable introduction to American audiences in the MCU blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, playing Namor, the leader of Talokan, Indigenous people who live in the ocean beneath Wakanda. While it is unclear what his future in the franchise will be, Marvel has not commented on the situation. Though the studio also hasn’t made any major decisions or public comments on Jonathan Majors, who plays the villain Kang, and is currently facing assault charges connected to a “domestic dispute” in New York City. It’s beginning to look like Marvel Studios needs to reevaluate its vetting process.