As if she isn’t busy enough with the release of her new film Fantasy Football–which premieres Nov. 25 on Paramount+—singer/actress Kelly Rowland is also set to guest star on the CBS action drama The Equalizer. In the Nov. 27 episode “Paradise Lost,” Rowland is Misty, “a superstar singer deciding to retire, receives a terrifying fan letter, her head of security hires McCall to track down the culprit.” In an exclusive clip provided to The Root, Misty explains why she wants a life away from the spotlight, but things get scary when she receives a bloody letter.

The Equalizer - Paradise Lost (Sneak Peek)

The “When Love Takes Over” singer has had a hectic week, as she received backlash during the American Music Awards when she praised winner Chris Brown after the crowd booed him. The Destiny’s Child member said, “I wanna tell Chris thank you for making great R&B music and I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award and bring it to you, I love you. Congratulations.” Her comments about the controversial R&B singer were met with online criticism. She might actually need The Equalizer’s help after all the comments and responses she’s received since the award show.

Rowland is the latest major guest star for the popular Queen Latifah series, with recent episodes featuring Big Daddy Kane, Gloria Reuben and Malik Yoba. If you’re not regularly watching The Equalizer, you’re missing out. Honestly, it’s just a fun show that the whole family can get into together. The case of the week usually ties into current events like gun reform or racial profiling, and for the most part, the good guys always win. And while there are continuing story arcs, it’s not mythology heavy to the point where if you miss an episode or two, you’re completely lost. These may not sound like special qualities, but sometimes you just want to relax and enjoy an entertaining show without having to invest your entire being into it.

Clearly, the “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper and her co-stars are doing something right, as CBS recently revealed The Equalizer is the top-rated show among Black viewers. It leads a list that includes East New York, the FBI franchise and NBC’s One Chicago series.

Advertisement

The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.