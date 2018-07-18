Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

It’s one thing for you and I to know that President FuFu von HeistHouse is a lying-ass liar, but it’s quite another for the former White House stenographer to quit her job because the president is trash.



Well, that’s what happened with Beck Dorey-Stein, the former White House stenographer who resigned after Trump refused to allow the transcribers into meetings and interviews, mostly because the president is pulling random tales out of his ass and therefore hates to be recorded.

“I quit because I couldn’t be proud of where I worked anymore,” Dorey-Stein who worked as a stenographer for the White House during the second half of the Obama administration, told CNN’s New Day, The Hill reports. “I felt like President Trump was lying to the American people, and also ... not even trying to tell the truth. He wasn’t even going the extra mile to have the stenographers in the room.”

Dorey-Stein noted in a op-ed for the The New York Times that because Trump didn’t like microphones “near his face” because of the caca that is coming out of his mouth, stenographers had less access to the president and, “in many cases resulting in no stenographer being present for press conferences or meetings.”

“In my five years with President Barack Obama, off-the-record discussions with reporters happened after work hours — not for an hour in the middle of the work day and certainly not before an interview,” said Dorey-Stein, noting Trump’s off the record interview with friend of the Trump administration and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, The Hill reports.

“Mr. Trump likes to call anyone who disagrees with him ‘fake news.’ But if he’s really the victim of so much inaccurate reporting, why is he so averse to having the facts recorded and transcribed?”

Let me see if that I can field that question for Dorey-Stein: Trump is a messy bitch who lives for drama. He’s also a liar who wishes to be a dictator and he’s a liar with really small hands.

Dorey-Stein went on to wax that maybe Trump didn’t understand what a stenographer’s actually role was since he’s really stupid.

“Perhaps he didn’t fully understand the role of the stenographer. That would make sense, since his administration had rebuffed every invitation from the Obama transition team during an inherently stressful time, including to learn how to keep the lights on,” she wrote.



That shade is not missed on us, Dorey-Stein. We at, The Root, appreciate and love us some shade, so, we like to note that we see you.