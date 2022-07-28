

If you’re a ‘90s sitcom fan whose TV crush tastes ran more Pam than Gina, you’ve come to the right place. Tichina Arnold, the actress who played the best friend to Martin Lawrence’s girlfriend—and his comedic foil in the legendary ensemble comedy “Martin”, has finalized a long-simmering divorce, TMZ reports.

Arnold’s Pam character was a constant target of radio host Martin Payne’s (played by Lawrence) insults. In real life, any number of the shows fans would have gladly traded places with the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Pam’s love interest.



Pam, er, Arnold, married DaRico Hines, a former assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors in 2012. The union was apparently good while it lasted, which, according to TMZ was until right around she found out Hines had made a sex tape with someone not named Tichina Arnold. The pair announced their impending divorce in 2016.



But, it wasn’t until August of last year that she finally went forward with filing the paperwork — yeah, more than 5 years later. On the docs, she noted the usual irreconcilable differences, but did list the date of separation as January 12, 2016 ... about 3-and-a-half years after they tied the knot.

Well, now it’s all been settled. Tichina and Rico were happily (as far as we know) married for about 3-and-a-half years, they didn’t have kids together and both waived rights to collect spousal support. According to the docs, each will keep their clothing, jewelry and bank accounts.



It was Arnold’s second marriage; the first was to actor Lamon Brewster from 1993 to 2007 and the second was to music producer Carvin Haggans.

While Pam is Arnold’s most enduring role in fans’ memories, her acting career stretches back to 1983 when she appeared in the TV movie The Brass Ring and most recently she appeared in an episode of CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola.