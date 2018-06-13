Photo: Skip Bolen (Getty Images)

Despite Stephen A. Smith’s penchant to browbeat sportspeople of color, he is, in fact, still a black man, and he confirmed this during a spot on Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network, in which he declared that he is an ass man.



According to USA Today, which has not confirmed their love for any parts of the female anatomy, Smith let Snoop Dogg know that in a fight between ass and titties, his money is “always, always” on ass.

The setup went like this: Snoop Dogg was playing a bit of a lighting round with Smith in which he asked Smith to answer a series of rapid-fire questions. Snoop warmed up by asking Smith, “What’s the first thing you do or think of when you wake up?”

Smith responded, “God.”

After a few more softball question, Snoop dropped the bombshell: “Ass or titties?”

Smith responded, “Always, always ass.” Smith then added, “I’m associated with Walt Disney, but dammit, everybody knows that I’m a bottom-feeder.”

What was lost in this segment was a casually dropped video showing that boxing analyst Max Kellerman was once a rapper!

What in the holy fuck?! Who knew this, and why didn’t anyone bring this to my attention? You can watch the pale-faced, clean-shaven Kellerman spit hot garbage below.