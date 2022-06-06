Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Per Variety, the pair will be taking over for The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood, who previously served as a host in years past. Sharing the news with her fans and followers on social media, Turner captioned in a post: “No MOANDAY this week! This is THE BEST News EVER! Me and Milkdud are taking to the big stage! Honestly, CBS asking my TV partner and real life BFF to host this years Daytime Emmy Awards is BEYOND! I have had such an incredible year and a half I can’t even put it into words. I am so thankful and grateful for all of these blessings. GOD IS GOOD!!!”

Frazier echoed similar sentiments in a separate post to Instagram, writing: “So excited, so honored, and I ain’t gonna lie, it’s even sweeter that I get to do it with my partner @nischelleturner…let’s goooooooo!”

As previously reported by The Root, Turner made history last year as the first Black woman to ever co-host Entertainment Tonight in the show’s 40-year history. She joined ET back in 2014, rising from correspondent to weekend co-host in just a few short years. With that promotion in 2021, the pair also made history collectively as the first Black duo to helm the longstanding show.

Some of the nominees for this year’s awards include Red Table Talk, The Tamron Hall Show, Taraji P. Henson, Robin Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg, Issa Rae and Beyoncé. LeVar Burton will also be one of the recipients of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards as well.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards air Sunday, June 24 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.