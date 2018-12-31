Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has moved closer to ending the months of courting and put a ring on it after she was spotted walking into Jared to make it official with America.



Elizabeth Warren is running for president in 2020. Well, she announced that she’s forming an exploratory committee to run for the White House, which is the same as saying “I’m going to the ATM to take money out for rent,” instead of: “I’m paying this high-ass rent!”

Warren doesn’t claim that she’s ready to propose unless she’s sure that America is going to say yes, so she announced that she’s going to let her friends find out that if she were to ask for our hand in marriage what’s the likelihood that we’d be down.

“America’s middle class is under attack,” Warren said in a YouTube video in which she announced her presidential intentions. “How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a bigger slice,” The Hill reports.

Warren has long been rumored to be one of the gazillion Democratic hopefuls whose name has been mentioned with presidential aspirations. Her announcement comes some 13 months before Iowa caucuses.

The Hill notes that Warren has joined former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro as the biggest name to have announced an exploratory committee is.

The Hill reports:

Warren has long been seen as a leading contender for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination. The liberal stalwart, first elected to the Senate in 2012, is a proven fundraiser and party heavyweight who declined to step into the 2016 presidential primary. Warren, 69, is a former Harvard professor who first came to national prominence after the 2008 financial crisis. Warren chaired an oversight panel established by Congress that evaluated government programs intended to bolster the country after the crisis and worked to establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Polls suggest former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are the early leaders for the Democratic nomination, which could be a reflection of their high name recognition. If Sanders enters the primary, he and Warren could compete for progressive voters.

Warren is expected to be amongst a crowded field that will probably include Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.).

As Warren gets into formation, she announced Thursday that she was adding Anne Reid, a senior adviser to Warren who worked previously for the Obama administration, as her new chief of staff.

From The Boston Globe:

Reid, who is black, joined Warren’s office earlier in the fall. She has a background in public health, having served as a counselor to Sylvia Mathews Burwell, the final secretary of Health and Human Services during Obama’s presidency. Before she joined the administration, she was part of the professional staff of the Energy and Commerce Committee, where she became the top Democratic staffer on public health agencies and related issues.

There is one person super excited at the news that Warren has made it official and that’s the current president and resident demigod in office, Donald J. Trump

Trump, who frequently refers to Warren as “Pocahontas,” a racially charged comment that has become par for the course of his presidency, believes that Warren is an easily beatable opponent.

But Warren is unafraid and spent no time addressing Hatemonger, the leader of Whitekanda. Instead, she focused her four-and-a-half minute video on economic equality, government accountability and reining in big corporations.

“I’ve spent my career getting to the bottom of why America’s promise works for some families, but others who work just as hard slip through the cracks into disaster,” Warren says. “What I’ve found is terrifying. These aren’t cracks that families are falling into, they’re traps.”

She concludes the clip by saying, “If we organize together, if we fight together, if we persist together we can win.

“We can and we will.”