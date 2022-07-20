Comedy legend and actor Eddie Murphy will be back on a small screen near us soon, as it was recently revealed that he’ll be starring in an upcoming holiday film for Prime Video.

Titled Candy Cane Lane, the film comes under Murphy’s three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios, which was brokered after the success of Coming 2 America. Reginald Hudlin, who directed the popular Murphy-led film Boomerang in 1992, has also been tapped to direct with Murphy, Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and president of features, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster producing.

“The holiday season is my favorite time of year—just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist!” said director Reginald Hudlin in a statement to The Root. “I‘m excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon.”

“As we know firsthand with our hit Coming 2 America, Eddie is someone who brings global audiences together, and we can’t wait to make it happen again!” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We look forward to seeing the multi-talented Reggie Hudlin take the helm in bringing this future holiday classic to life!”

While plot details are being kept to a minimum, production for the film is set to begin this winter in Los Angeles. I don’t know about you but I’m pretty happy and excited to see Eddie Murphy in films again. He’s got such a great filmography and has been a cultural staple for years, it’s really good to see him get more consistent work. Speaking of, in addition to Candy Cane Lane, he’ll also be starring opposite Lauren London and Jonah Hill in an upcoming Netflix comedy You People that’s set to premiere sometime this year.