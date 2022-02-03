Netflix released a trailer for its 2022 movie lineup, and some of our favorites will star on the streaming service this year.



Per a press release, in addition to highly anticipated blockbusters like Knives Out 2, which features Janelle Monáe among its suspects, Netflix will also debut films starring Queen Latifah, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington and the animated reunion of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

As previously reported by The Root, Perry returns to his signature character in A Madea Homecoming. The writer/director also has A Jazzman’s Blues scheduled to debut this year.

Queen Latifah pulls double duty, starring in the thriller End of the Road, as well as appearing in the Adam Sandler sports drama Hustle.

Civil rights pioneers Bayard Rustin and Shirley Chisholm are showcased with biopics of both set for release. A star-studded cast featuring Colman Domingo, Chris Rock and Glynn Turman lead Rustin, while Oscar winner Regina King brings Chisholm to life in Shirley.

There’s no end of choices in sci-fi/fantasy with Halle Berry in The Mothership, John Boyega in They Cloned Tyrone, Kerry Washington in The School for Good and Evil and Jamie Foxx in Day Shift.

Oh did we mention new comedies starring Eddie Murphy and Kevin Hart respectively? Murphy teams up with Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill for You People, while Hart takes a break from The Rock and partners with Mark Wahlberg in Me Time.

And what we’re most excited about is the long awaited reunion of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. Yes, we know Wendell & Wild is animated, but we still can’t wait. If you haven’t seen the duo’s brilliant sketch show Key & Peele, you should find it and binge every episode immediately after you’re done reading this.

Which upcoming Netflix movie are you most excited about?



Here are Netflix’s Black-led 2022 movies:

A JAZZMAN’S BLUES

Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues unspools forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

CAST: Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Ryan Eggold

BEAUTY

A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract. Written and Produced by Lena Waithe

CAST: Gracie Marie Bradley, Giancarlo Esposito, Niecy Nash, Michael Ward, Sharon Stone, Aleyse Shannon, Kyle Bary

BOO!

When a teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, she must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town - her skeptical father (Marlon Wayans).

CAST: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson

DAY SHIFT

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

CAST: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Zion Broadnax

END OF THE ROAD

After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

CAST: Queen Latifah, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, Frances Lee McCai

ME TIME

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

CAST: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, Luis Gerardo Méndez

THE MOTHERSHIP

A sci-fi adventure that follows Sara Morse (Halle Berry) one year since her husband (Omari Hardwick) mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids (Jaiden J. Smith, Quinn McPherson) embark on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly – the truth.

CAST: Halle Berry, Omari Hardwick, Jaiden J. Smith, Quinn McPherson, Paul Guilfoyle, Sydney Lemmon, Molly Parker, John Ortiz

RUSTIN

Rustin tells the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington.

CAST: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Jakeem Dante Powell, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cotter Smith, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Ayana Workman, Grantham Coleman, Jamilah Nadege Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, Kevin Mambo

THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.

CAST: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie, Sophie Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Sir Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney and Mark Heap

SHIRLEY

Shirley is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the U.S, and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself. This film will tell the story of Chisholm’s boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best. Written and Directed by John Ridley.

CAST: Regina King, Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, with André Holland and Terrence Howard

THEY CLONED TYRONE

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

CAST: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris

TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING

Madea prepares to welcome her family who have all come into town to celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation from college, when some hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming.

CAST: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis, Brendan O’Carroll

WENDELL & WILD

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) - who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot - a tough teen with a load of guilt - to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

WHITE NOISE

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

CAST: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith.

YOU PEOPLE

A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris. Co-Written and Directed by Kenya Barris.

CAST: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Molly Gordon, Travis Bennett, Andrea Savage, Rhea Perlman, La La Anthony, Deon Cole