It looks like NBA star Dw ya ne Wade is taking legal action to officially change the gender and name of his transgender daughter, Zaya. This is happening more than two years after Zaya announced that she is transgender.

The Blast acquired legal documents that show It’s Wade is asking a Los Angeles County Court judge to change his child’s name from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, making the transition official.

Wade first described his daughter’s journey in February 2020. “First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade stated on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We take our roles and our responsibilities as parents very seriously.”

Advertisement

He also shared how Zaya came out as transgender:

“[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya. Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have. We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”

G/O Media may get a commission Binoid CBD Gummies Like gummy bears, but better

These THC-free mixed berry fruit chews are as delicious as they are relaxing. Buy for $30 at Binoid Advertisement

Wade shares Zaya and son Zaire, 20, with his ex-girlfriend Siohvaughn Funches. In 2013, he fathered son Xavier with Aja Metoyer. Wade also welcomed a daughter with wife Gabrielle Union, Kaavia, via surrogate in 2018. In June, the athlete told CNN: