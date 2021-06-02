Roll Bounce: DWade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Zaya Wade’s 14th Birthday With Retro Roller Skating Party

(L-R) Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo : Andrew Toth ( Getty Images )

Rooock skate, rolll bounce!

Over the Memorial Day weekend, while everyone was busy BBQing and chilling by the pool, Zaya Wade was busy doing what she does best—being fabulous.

Advertisement

With the help of parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Zaya celebrated her 14th birthday alongside friends and family. But it wasn’t just any ‘ole celebration. No, no—it was a retro roller skating-themed celebration, appropriately dubbed “Zaya on Wheels” that honestly made me reminisce on the fun-filled days of my youth. (You know, before the un-fun stuff started showing up, like bills.)

But being the fashion icon that she is, you know she didn’t just show up any kind of way. Per Teen Vogue, Zaya got the party started in a fitted Louis Vuitton dress complete with a blue, orange and yellow “skate” written across the front and black shoes. She later switched up the vibes with a metallic-esque purple, blue and green ensemble which she paired with her yellow roller skates. Let’s also not forget to talk about these wavy, ombre box braids that completely pulled her look together and made me want to go run to the nearest braid shop in the city. (I don’t know about y’all, but where I live the summer heat is kicking into HIGH gear so protective styles are about to be on deck real soon.)

Fashions and lewks aside though, Zaya appeared to have a blast. During a time where we’ve all been socially distanced from the folks we love the most, witnessing some smiling faces at a function was a sweet sight to see.

“Happy 14th to me! I had such a fun birthday!!!,” she captioned online. “I love all of you guys, and thank you all for the love and support!”

“I’m obsessed with your happiness. Happy 14th Birthday @zayawade,” doting Dad DWade wrote in his own post. Proud mama Gab Union echoed similar sentiments, referring to their daughter as “her heart” and saying, “We love you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining.”

Advertisement

I don’t know what I love about the Wade-Union family more: the overwhelming love and support they show to their children, Zaya’s already iconic status as a fashion phenom, or Shady Baby aka Kaavia’s mere existence. And because I can’t decide, I’ll just end it here with: Happy Birthday Zaya! I hope this year is everything you want it to be and more.