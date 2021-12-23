Add The Wendy Williams Show to the growing list of productions affected by the current Covid-19 surge. According to People, the talk show will return from its holiday break a little later than planned.



Instead of returning Jan. 3, the show will now come back Jan. 10, posting the announcement on Instagram.

“Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, The Wendy Williams Show will now return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10, rather than Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled.”

Unfortunately, that return will not include the titular host, as Wendy Williams continues to deal with ongoing health issues, leading the show to feature a rotating cast of guest hosts.

January includes Michael Rapaport Jan. 10-14, Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell during the third week and frequent stand-in Sherri Shepherd Jan. 24-28.



Williams has been absent from her talk show all season, battling a myriad of health issues, including a reported breakthrough case of Covid-19.

As previously reported by The Root, Williams gave an update on her health in November, writing on Instagram, “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic,” she wrote. “I’m making progress, but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

In December, producers announced that the show would continue with guest hosts into January.

“We’re looking forward to producing new and exciting shows in 2022 and we can’t wait to return in the new year with all of our guest hosts,” Executive Producer David Perler told Deadline. “Each of the outstanding guest hosts brings a unique and distinctive style to the successful Wendy format with their individual personalities while also making sure that Wendy’s show remains consistent for the loyal Wendy watchers.”

At this time there is no word on if or when Williams will return to the show.