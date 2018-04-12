Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

This presidency gets messier and messier. I cannot believe he is still in office with all the horrible things we learn about him every single day. There’s so much dirt out there on him, yet somehow he continues to thrive, just out there winning because nothing that comes out about him manages to stick.

Teflon Don, indeed.

Donald Trump is a messy bitch who lives for drama, and the latest drama—if true—is probably the most salacious yet.

A former doorman at one of Trump’s buildings released a statement Thursday afternoon unofficially confirming that the president has a secret love child with a former housekeeper.

Dino Sajudin wrote in his statement that he was instructed “not to criticize President Trump’s former housekeeper” because of a relationship the woman had with Trump “which produced a child.”

“Today I awoke to learn that a confidential agreement that I had with AMI (The National Enquirer) with regard to a story about President Trump was leaked to the press,” Sajudin said in his statement. “I can confirm that while working at Trump World Tower I was instructed not to criticize President Trump’s former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child.”

According to The Hill, Sajudin made his statement after the Associated Press reported that he was paid $30,000 by the parent company of the National Enquirer for his story about Trump having an affair with and impregnating the housekeeper.

The Enquirer owned the rights to the story “in perpetuity,” and if Sajudin ever spoke about the rumored affair or the agreement he had with the Enquirer, he would be subject to a $1 million penalty.

The Enquirer eventually spiked the story, and Sajudin was freed from his contract after the 2016 election.

Look at that timing.

Remember yesterday’s theory about Michael Cohen being Trump’s fixer? Well, Cohen told AP that while he didn’t know anything about the Enquirer paying Sajudin for his story, he himself had discussed the rumor with the Enquirer.

The story goes that the Enquirer spiked the story after determining that it wasn’t true, but if that was the case, why hold Sajudin to his contract until after the election?

You know Cohen was on his j-o-b.

Sajudin has reportedly passed a lie detector test and everything, so it is plausible that his story is true.

The president’s people have gone to great lengths to keep these stories about him from coming to light, but one by one, we are hearing about them daily.

Whether this one is factual or not remains to be seen, but I want to give Sajudin points for putting out the greatest dry snitch ever.

The phrasing of his statement is everything.

Let’s see Teflon Don get out of this one.