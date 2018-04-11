Photo: Pool (Getty Images), Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Riddle me this: why would the FBI be searching for all the records related to the infamous Access Hollywood tape on which Donald Trump was heard basically admitting he thinks it’s OK to sexually assault women in the home, office and hotel room of his attorney Michael Cohen?

And why, as reported by the New York Times, would that same search warrant also be looking for evidence as to whether or not Cohen tried suppressing damaging information about Trump during the 2016 presidential election?

The Root Senior Editor Stephen A. Crockett Jr., has a theory.

“OK, here’s my theory,” he said to me earlier today. “Cohen was Trump’s longtime fixer. Someone snitched as to how much shit he’s been fixing. And then Mueller gave the info to the US attorney, who then raided his shit. I have a feeling we are going to be hearing more about all of the shit they were looking for or found during this raid.”

“I can see this,” I said. “What’s that guy’s name on House of Cards that fixes all of Frank’s stuff?”

Then I remembered his name is Doug.

“Holy shit,” I said. “Trump is Frank Underwood, and Cohen is Doug Stamper.”

“Except…” I continued, “Trump is too dumb to be Frank Underwood. He’s like the Great Value Frank Underwood.”

And Melania is no Claire, but I digress.

Stephen actually interjected that if there were a Claire in this carefully crafted scenario, it would be Hillary Clinton.

But let’s follow Stephen’s theory here. From the Times:

It is not clear what role, if any, Mr. Cohen played regarding the tape, which was made public a month before theelection. But the fact that the agents were seeking documents related to the tape reveals a new front in the investigation into Mr. Cohen that is being led by the United States attorney’s office in Manhattan. The disclosure comes a day after it was revealed that the authorities also sought documents from Mr. Cohen related to payments made to two women who claim they had affairs with Mr. Trump, Karen McDougal and Stephanie Clifford, as well as information on the role of the publisher of The National Enquirer in silencing the women.

And then this, in which the Times agrees with Stephen:

Mr. Cohen served as part fixer, part attack dog for Mr. Trump. He has acknowledged paying $130,000 to Ms. Clifford, a pornographic film actress known as Stormy Daniels, who said she had a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump. She signed a nondisclosure agreement, promising not to discuss the matter. Agents also sought documents related to deals with other women.

Plus this court document that says after the release of the Access Hollywood tape, Stormy Daniels attempted to come forward with her story, as many other women did, but Trump attempted to “aggressively silence her.”

Man, listen.

I have no doubt Michael Cohen is an excellent fixer. He probably fixes with the best of them.

The problem is, your president is a sloppy, big-mouthed blowhard with an inferiority complex that won’t allow him to shut his mouth. He has to talk and brag about everything in an attempt to show how big his twig and berries are.

Very little twig. Much small berries. We all know it.

Even the “real” Doug Stamper got overwhelmed sometimes.

I imagine it’s really hard being Michael Cohen. He wants to do a good job, but he has the worst client imaginable.

Trump can’t get anything right. You tell him not to congratulate Putin and what does he do? You explain to him how the Post Office works and he still gets it wrong. You give him copious notes on what to say and he goes completely off script.

He is a dumpster fire in human form, and Cohen cannot extinguish the flames fast enough.

What a waste of a good fixer.