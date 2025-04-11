You Won't Believe What This Guardianship Judge Just Told Wendy Williams...Here's the Tea

It’s no secret that there have been a lot of confusing and suspicious moving parts when it comes to Wendy Williams, her court-appointed guardianship and her subsequent quest to be freed from it. But the latest updates leave more questions than answers.

During a court appearance on Thursday, Judge Lisa Sokoloff reportedly told the former daytime talk show host that while she may have previously had a good run in Hollywood, she shouldn’t have any confidence in reviving her career. According to TMZ, Sokoloff allegedly told Williams verbatim that her career was “done.”

Sokoloff also allegedly had harsh words for Williams’ niece Alex Finnie, accusing her of leaking information to the press about her aunt’s case and threatening her with sanctions if she continued doing so. The judge also reportedly described insulted Williams’ family.

This friction comes just one day after Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, reportedly disallowed her from having dinner with Finnie and her new personal lawyer Joe Tacopina on Wednesday. The denial is in stark contrast to what Morrissey previously told TMZ back in March, which was that Williams was allowed to leave her assisted living facility whenever she wants to visit with family and friends.

Morrissey did, however, reportedly allow Williams out of the facility Thursday evening to have dinner with her niece, Don Lemon, and Lemon’s husband Tim Malone. Tacopina, her new lawyer, was absent from the dinner.

These new details add another layer of controversy to the already messy litigation around Williams’ guardianship.

As we previously told you, Sokoloff was reportedly so bothered by the former radio host’s recent press runs that she floated the idea of moving her to a facility with tighter restrictions.

“I have always contended that [Wendy] will be given the independence she can handle. I question how well she has handled the independence she has been given,” the judge said in part in one email.

In another email, Sokoloff wrote: “Tell your client that if she wants a jury she should refrain from trying to poison the jury pool.”

But why is Sokoloff so upset that Williams is speaking out about how she’s being treated in her guardianship? Doesn’t she have the right to speak on her experience? Why is her guardian sending mixed messages about Williams’ freedoms and what she can and can’t do?

For Wendy Williams’ sake, we hope that things get resolved sooner rather than later.