Hot Tea

You Won't Believe What This Guardianship Judge Just Told Wendy Williams...Here's the Tea

The former daytime talk show host was hit with blow after blow this week and it all just makes her unfortunate predicament look even more funny in the light.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Wendy Williams attends the Keds Centennial Celebration at Center548 on February 10, 2016 in New York City.
Wendy Williams attends the Keds Centennial Celebration at Center548 on February 10, 2016 in New York City.
Photo: Santiago Felipe (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that there have been a lot of confusing and suspicious moving parts when it comes to Wendy Williams, her court-appointed guardianship and her subsequent quest to be freed from it. But the latest updates leave more questions than answers.

Suggested Reading

A Tour Through 50 Cent's Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Just When it Looked Like Kanye West Finally Apologized to Jay-Z, This Happened...
Diddy's Attorneys Are Attempting to Secure This Crucial Information, But They'll Have a Fight First
That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

A Tour Through 50 Cent's Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Just When it Looked Like Kanye West Finally Apologized to Jay-Z, This Happened...
Diddy's Attorneys Are Attempting to Secure This Crucial Information, But They'll Have a Fight First
That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

During a court appearance on Thursday, Judge Lisa Sokoloff reportedly told the former daytime talk show host that while she may have previously had a good run in Hollywood, she shouldn’t have any confidence in reviving her career. According to TMZ, Sokoloff allegedly told Williams verbatim that her career was “done.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Huge New Development, Involving Wendy Williams Being Freed From Guardianship
Wendy Williams Says She's Trapped in a Living Facility, Her Explanation of Her Experience is Heartbreaking

Related Content

Huge New Development, Involving Wendy Williams Being Freed From Guardianship
Wendy Williams Says She's Trapped in a Living Facility, Her Explanation of Her Experience is Heartbreaking

Sokoloff also allegedly had harsh words for Williams’ niece Alex Finnie, accusing her of leaking information to the press about her aunt’s case and threatening her with sanctions if she continued doing so. The judge also reportedly described insulted Williams’ family.

Advertisement

This friction comes just one day after Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, reportedly disallowed her from having dinner with Finnie and her new personal lawyer Joe Tacopina on Wednesday. The denial is in stark contrast to what Morrissey previously told TMZ back in March, which was that Williams was allowed to leave her assisted living facility whenever she wants to visit with family and friends.

Advertisement

Morrissey did, however, reportedly allow Williams out of the facility Thursday evening to have dinner with her niece, Don Lemon, and Lemon’s husband Tim Malone. Tacopina, her new lawyer, was absent from the dinner.

These new details add another layer of controversy to the already messy litigation around Williams’ guardianship.

Advertisement

As we previously told you, Sokoloff was reportedly so bothered by the former radio host’s recent press runs that she floated the idea of moving her to a facility with tighter restrictions.

“I have always contended that [Wendy] will be given the independence she can handle. I question how well she has handled the independence she has been given,” the judge said in part in one email.

Advertisement

In another email, Sokoloff wrote: “Tell your client that if she wants a jury she should refrain from trying to poison the jury pool.”

But why is Sokoloff so upset that Williams is speaking out about how she’s being treated in her guardianship? Doesn’t she have the right to speak on her experience? Why is her guardian sending mixed messages about Williams’ freedoms and what she can and can’t do?

Advertisement

For Wendy Williams’ sake, we hope that things get resolved sooner rather than later.