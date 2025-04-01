How Wendy Williams Responds to Protests for Her Freedom in Two Major Cities

Wendy Williams’ voice championing for freedom from her guardianship just got a whole lot louder thanks to her supporters. And now she’s speaking out about it

As detailed in numerous social media posts on X/Twitter and Instagram, fans and followers of Williams came together for protests in New York City and Los Angeles to further push for the former daytime talk show host’s release and to call attention to how she’s been treated during her legal guardianship.

The events took place at 10am local time, with the one on the East coast specifically meeting outside the Coterie Assisted Living Facility in Hudson Yards where Williams is being held at. While there was initially no word on if Williams, her guardian Sabrina Morrissey, or her health advocate Ginalisa Monterroso were aware of the protests—thanks to an interview with her former show co-executive producer Suzanne Bass—we now know that Williams was able to see the support from her window.

We also know that she expressed her extreme thanks to the everyone who came out as noted by Bass in a new interview she gave to TMZ on Tuesday.

“She’s loving this, she loves that you guys are all here. She feels very positive about today and the turn out and she is really thankful for your support,” Bass said.

She later added, “I talk to her almost everyday. She’s excited. She’s in great spirits. She’s very, very excited to see everyone.”

Later, just before protests wrapped, Williams’ gave a phone interview with PEOPLE where she later added:

“They have posters and t-shirts. I’m standing here and looking out the window because I like things like that. I love nothing better than to stop and pose. It’s nice to see regular people, but it’s even more important at this time in my life to see media.

At this point in life, I can’t trust a lot of people and I can’t even get into who I can’t trust, but there are people that — oh my gosh, I can’t trust them as far as I can throw them.”

Speaking to the eventual end to her guardianship, Williams added: “It will absolutely 1000% happen.When I get out of the situation, I’m staying in New York where I’m comfortable.”