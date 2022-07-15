Contrary to what many folks purported online, Drake is not in Swedish custody. In fact, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper was never arrested or sent to Swedish jail despite online rumors saying otherwise on Thursday night.

Members of Drake’s team confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the multi-Grammy-winning artist was actually in his hotel at the Swedish capital and “categorically denied” any and all reports that he was in jail.

There’s no telling exactly why or how folks began to think that Drizzy had been jailed, especially given that the rapper posted various flix and video on his Instagram story of him flying into the country. Local reporters also spotted him at a couple hotspots such as the Ostermalm district of Stockholm and Ciccio’s restaurant. Yet and still, that wasn’t enough to prevent the #FreeDrake from trending on Twitter Thursday evening and on Friday morning.

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but I am confusion about this entire ordeal. Why on Earth would someone even want to spread a rumor that Drizzy Drake, the 6 Gawd, Champagne Papi, Mr. Last Name Ever, First Name Greatest, would be in jail in Sweden? Did we learn nothing from A$AP Rocky’s time over there?? Why would you even joke about something like that ? Furthermore, why in the hell is #FreeDrake still trending when 1) he’s clearly not locked up and 2) there’s actual people sitting in jail that need to actually be free. (You know, like Brittney Griner and the myriad of Black men and women currently sitting on death row for crimes they didn’t commit.)

This whole thing is honestly absurd. B ut in a world where clickbait reigns supreme, and people can just make up something and it ends up going viral, I don’t know why I’m even allowing myself to get irritated. I guess I’ll go look up tickets to Drake’s October World Weekend slated to happen later this month with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby and others to see if that will calm me down. Hopefully they cost less than a flight to Sweden.