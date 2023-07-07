Drake Responds to Childish Gambino’s ‘Diss’ Track While on Tour

Drake hasn’t been on tour for two days and is already making news for his performances.

On the opening night of his “It’s All a Blur” tour at Chicago’s United Center, the Her Loss artist had some words for rapper and singer Childish Gambino, over a song released five years ago.

Advertisement

Y’all remember “This is America,” an energetic single released by Gambino in 2018?

Well, it was initially supposed to be a diss aimed at one Champagnepapi.

In an April interview with GQ, the “Awaken, My Love” singer said, “The idea for the song started as a joke.”

Advertisement Advertisement

He continued, “To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ [the lyric] - that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this shit sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it.”

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ

There was really no malice behind Gambino’s words, so I thought it would just die in internet obscurity. Nah, of course, the pettiest rapper on the internet remembers everything.



Advertisement

While performing his 2011 hit single, “Headlines,” Drizzy had these words going across the stage, “The overrated and over-awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record.”

Advertisement

Damn Drake, he said he was thinking about making it a diss but didn’t actually go through with it. I guess that’s close enough to warrant a response from the 6 God.



Either way, fans can clearly tell that Gambino’s words bothered Drake to some extent. Hopefully, it doesn’t turn into an actual beef, as I doubt fans want to hear two of the most beloved and light-hearted rappers trade words on wax.



Advertisement

I think fans would rather discuss Aubrey’s odd choice to perform with holographic sperm cells on stage. Yes, you read that correctly, during Drake’s second night in Chicago, fans caught sperm cells floating across the stage.

Advertisement

I have no words. Do you Drake.