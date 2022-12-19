Drake. Drizzy. Champagne Papi. The 6 Gawd. Last Name Ever, First Name “Greatest.” Mr (D)o (R)ight (A)nd (K)ill (E)verything. No matter what name you often refer to him as, you’ll have the chance to scream it at the top of your lungs in various cities next year as the Honestly, Nevermind artist recently revealed he’ll be going on tour in 2023.

The “Massive” rapper said as much during a livestream interview with the gambling company Stake. Per Complex, when asked what he was looking forward to most, he said: “ Tour. Ah, man, I can’t wait. You know, it’s so unfortunate, the other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and one of the shows got pushed back. But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going… it’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

Getting back to connectimg with fans is something the Her Loss rapper seems to be itching to do as of late. As previously reported by The Root, Drake was slated to perform at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem on Nov. 11 as a part of a concert series thrown in tandem with Sirius XM, but he decided to cancel out of respect for Migos’ rapper Takeoff’s funeral (which was being held that same day in Atlanta.) He opted instead to push back the date to Dec. 6-7, (two days before our 2023 Root 100 gala), but postponed that performance for a second time three days before, citing “production delays.”

Advertisement

“These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world class production,” Drizzy, his radio channel Studio 42, and the broadcasting company SiriusXM all said in a joint statement. “We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve. With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control,” the statement read.

It concluded by additionally clarifying that the decision to postpone the show was made after many “difficult meetings” and conversations, and that the extra time would allow the team the opportunity to complete the necessary tasks. Here’s hoping he’ll have way more success on his upcoming tour come 2023.

But even if he does, I’ll never know and you want to know why? That’s because I’ll be too busy counting all the coins in my bank accounts, credit cards, and couch cushions to make sure I have enough to see Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, SZA, New Edition, Anita Baker, Masego, and (allegedly) Rihanna who are all also going on tour next year. I’m already strapped for cash and I’ll be darned if I let Mr. “Rich Flex” send me into the negative!