Screenshot: CNN host Don Lemon (CNN)

By now I’m sure you’ve heard that yet another one of our Commander-in-Tweet’s nominees—former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson—has joined the likes of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and lawyer Michael Cohen at the unemployment office.

And with soon-to-be former Chief of Staff John Kelly likely to soon join them, as well as Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial confirmation, that whole campaign promise to hire the “best people” sounds like some Grade A bullshit.

Which Don Lemon took great delight in revisiting on CNN Tonight last night.

“These are the best people,” the CNN host sneered in disbelief, before attempting to name drop Trump’s laundry list of failed nominees.

“Do you want me to go on? That tells you a lot about Donald Trump’s judgment about people,” Lemon said. “There are so many. I mean, I only have two hours tonight, if there isn’t breaking news at the end of this. On and on and on.”

Yes. Don Lemon literally ran out of time listing Ya’ll’s President’s failures.

The year 2020 can’t come soon enough.