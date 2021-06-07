Donald Trump May Have Worn His Pants Backwards to Accentuate His FUPA

Photo : Kevin C. Cox ( Getty Images )

We all act like we are above it but we aren’t.



We’d love to present as self-assured and completely put together, when the reality is we all depend on a little extra to make sure that when in mixed company we are stuntin’ on these hoes.

My wife calls them her booty pants.

Every woman has them.

The pants that make their booty look amazing.

While I’m not up on the mating moves of the elite and unseasoned, I will say that I don’t know what levels the former president will go to to attract his supporters, but I don’t put anything past him.

During a speech in front of Republicans in North Carolina on Saturday, which included Trump’s greatest hits “I Won the Election!” and “Joe Biden Is an Idiot!” the former president stepped away from the podium and showed the world the most ill-fitting, FUPA-accentuating pants.



For the record, “FUPA” stands for Fat Upper Penis Area or Firmly Up Putin’s Ass.



“Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards,” New York Daily News contributor Brandon Friedman wrote. “Look close and tell me I’m wrong.”

I mean, I’ve seen many FUPAs in my day but I must admit that this looks like it might be a phony FUPA, as it could just be the padding from his adult diapers. Either way, I hate that I’ve had to examine this, but know that I will do anything for The Root readership. I’m here for you guys.



Yes, the Twitters had jokes—and yes, they compared Trump to ‘90s hip-hop duo Kris Kross.

The issue is that it appeared that Trump didn’t have a zipper in the front of his pants.

The good people over at Snopes cleared up the issue and noted that Trump didn’t wear his pants backwards but didn’t comment on his FUPA being on hot boy summer.

I think Trump is getting his pants specially made to have an elastic waistband to go over his adult diaper, which means that we can expect to see more of this power FUPA as he continues to make speeches.

