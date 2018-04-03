Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

All Donald Trump Jr. had to do was show up to the White House lawn on Easter Sunday and pose for photos with his five children and his wife, who wants out of that family so bad, she’s not waiting until the president’s term is up.



But oh no, with rumors swirling that Trump Jr., aka Not Ivanka, cheated on his wife, Vanessa, with former Danity Kane singer-turned-Instagram-photo poster Aubrey O’Day, this asshat decided that it would be funny to sport a “Deplorable” lapel pin, because, you know .... humor and shit.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Here’s how Yahoo! breaks down the history of “deplorable” in American politics:



If you recall, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton used that word to describe half of Trump’s followers during the 2016 election. Merriam-Webster defines deplorable in the following way: “Very bad in a way that causes shock, fear, or disgust: deserving to be deplored” and “deserving censure or contempt.” Synonyms for the word deplorable are: disgraceful, shameful, dishonorable, unworthy, inexcusable, unpardonable, unforgivable and wretched.

So yeah, Donald Trump Jr. can’t stop doing asshole frat boy shit, and is anyone surprised? Seriously, is anyone in this fucking family remotely adult? Anyone? My money’s on Tiffany, which might be why she’s hardly around.