Donald Trump Jr. is continuing his quest for relevancy in the worst administration to ever administrate. On Sunday the insignificant Trump child who is not named Ivanka thought that it would be funny to mock the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

The woman initially submitted an anonymous letter detailing her account of the events that took place while she and Kavanaugh were in high school. The Nazi-leaning sibling of the Trump clan thought it would be funny to post a version of the letter to his Instagram, where the man with the intelligence and personality of a six-pack of Marshall’s tube socks regularly posts photos of himself doing things he finds difficult, like growing a beard and going “hunting” at what are essentially zoos.



See... Get it? Get the joke here?

Man, the Trumps continue to prove that there is no bottom in this administration. Despite several outlets noting that the “joke” is inappropriate, it continues to remain on the old candy in grandma’s candy dish of the Trump brood’s IG. There are also several images of toxic masculinity including Not-Ivanka powering a motorboat wearing all camo and images of the lesser Trump swimming in an alligator swamp which, coincidentally, is also the secret service code name for the White House.

Of course, some may find Fredo Trump’s brazenness as daring as the Instagram pic of the junior deplorable swimming in alligator infested waters, (which, coincidentally, is the Secret Service’s name for Kellyanne Conway’s bathroom).

To the alligators I say this:

You had one job.