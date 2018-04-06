Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

If you’re reading this, you’re smarter than Donald Trump. Even if you have a friend who snorts condoms while eating Tide Pod soup, you don’t know anyone as dumb as our 45th president.

Hidden in a Wall Street Journal article about Donald Trump’s war with Amazon was a gem of a story illustrating the fact that Trump’s trying to play “Grand Theft America” on a brain that is running WordPerfect on a Windows 95 floppy disk.

Trump’s beef reportedly has less to do with Amazon than it has to do with the company’s owner, Jeff Bezos, the Lex Luthor look-alike who also owns Whole Foods and the Washington Post. Trump apparently thinks Besos spends time in his lair plotting the demise of the Tang-tinted tyrant by planting stories in the Post. But here is the good part:

Trump repeatedly tweeted that Amazon was costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars:

After too many tweets, Trump’s advisers realized that he didn’t understand how the U.S. Postal Service worked, so they decided to teach him. Former economic adviser Gary Cohn made a PowerPoint. Staff members showed him financial data that showed that Amazon was paying its fair share in taxes. Other staff members tried to explain to him that the USPS is not funded by taxpayers. He even received briefs explaining that people were simply sending fewer letters.

“It’s not the narrative he wants,” one person told the Journal. “He clearly didn’t find it persuasive because he keeps saying it’s untrue.”

Trump insists to White House employees that something needs to be done about Amazon, especially given its upcoming $10 billion Pentagon bid, but —despite all the available information given to him—he can’t explain what he wants to do.

He derisively tweeted that Amazon is using the postal service as “their delivery boy” forgetting the fact that the reason the USPS exists is to be a delivery boy. Trump won’t accept the data and numbers, either because he hasn’t read them or he doesn’t understand what he’s read.

Because he is dumb.

That’s right. The man running our country couldn’t even get a job at the post office.

I guess we’re cool with that.