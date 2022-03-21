Just days ahead of the season three premiere of Atlanta, show creator, star, and writer Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino gave fans a little more insight into what we can expect in the forthcoming season.



Never one to delve into specifics, Glover told the SXSW crowd over the weekend that the goal was to make “a Black fairytale,” and essentially something that he would want to see on TV that wasn’t already there.

“We just wanted to make a black fairytale,” Glover explained, according to Variety. “I remember sitting in the writers’ room and being like, ‘What do we write about?’ We just wanted to do short stories. Something I would want to watch.”

As previously reported by The Root, the upcoming, long-awaited season will take place almost entirely in Europe; and centers around Paper Boi’s (Brian Tyree Henry) tour with Earn (Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in tow. If that sounds a little less like the Atlanta you’ve come to know and love over the years, let me counter with the fact that every season of this show has never been what any of us have expected it to be—so this decision should feel par for the course.

As Glover’s brother, series writer and producer Stephen so aptly put it to Variety: “Atlanta is everywhere and nowhere.”

“It’s our point of view; it’s not really about the place,” he further explained. “Although in Season 4, it makes a very heavy resurgence, as far as the actual place. Atlanta is a state of mind. Europe solidified how we felt [while writing] Season 3. [Director Hiro Murai] calls it our maximum season.”

Booo! So what I basically heard was that they’re gonna give us the best (and last) two seasons of our lives and then leave us to pick up the pieces of our broken (and probably confused) hearts all by our lonesome. I truly hate it here.

I guess I’ll just have to savor the European flavor of this season once it airs and hold onto it—and all my fond memories of the series—for as long as possible.

Atlanta, season 3, premieres Thursday, March 24 at 10p.m. ET on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.