'Don’t Y’all Say Protect Black Women, Right?': Lil Uzi Vert’s Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Byrd Speaks Out Following Alleged Assault

Artist Brittany Byrd; Lil Uzi Vert Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris for Dior Beauty/Theo Wargo for TIDAL ( Getty Images )

When we say protect Black women, we mean it. Even if it comes at the expense of one of rap’s favorite artist’s seemingly infallible legacy. (No, not him or him. A different one this time.)



Advertisement

According to XXL, Lil Uzi Vert is facing some serious allegations following reports that he and ex-girlfriend and artist Brittany Byrd were involved in an altercation in Los Angeles. Vert apparently showed up to the Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood because Byrd was there with fellow rapper SAINt JHN. That’s when things began to get out of control.

Uzi hopped out of his Cadillac Escalade to confront the pair, who were reportedly in the middle of a business meeting along with filmmaker and musician Jeymes Samuel. Not too much time passed before Uzi Vert and Byrd got entangled. Sources close say Uzi tried to throw a punch at SAINt JHN but missed and fell to the ground, causing his gun to fall out. Before she removed herself from the table, Uzi Vert allegedly then put the gun to Byrd’s stomach and punched her several times. Before making his escape, he also allegedly punched her again in the face and pointed a gun at her chest.

“Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up,” Byrd’s manager Brianna explained. (Her last name has not been reported.) “Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years.”

After the incident, Byrd sought medical attention for her injuries and was subsequently hospitalized before later going to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s substation to file an official police report. “Don’t y’all say protect black women right? I’m a black woman,” Byrd tweeted Wednesday evening after reports began to spread online about the incident.

As of Thrusday, Lil Uzi nor his reps have yet to respond to the allegations.



