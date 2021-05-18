New Accusers Claim They Were 'Drugged' and 'Trafficked' by T.I. and Tiny; LAPD Launches Investigation

T.I. & Tameka “Tiny” Harris pose in the press room at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Content Warning: The following article contains graphic details of sexual assault, drugging and trafficking allegations.

According to a report from The Daily Beast published on Monday night, two additional women have accused Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris of sexual assault, drugging and trafficking. One woman, who is located in Los Angeles and remaining anonymous, spoke with LA detectives in relation to an alleged assault that took place in 2005. The LAPD has since opened an investigation, per a spokesperson. Additionally, a second woman in Las Vegas named Rachelle Jenks filed a similar report, though the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not confirm or deny that there is an active investigation. This follows previous allegations from more than 30 women who accused T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault and drugging, which the couple has denied, referring to them as “egregious.”



With regard to the two new women, the Daily Beast report is quite extensive; Vulture has provided a brief summary of the allegations:



One victim claims she was “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states,” beginning in Nevada and ending in Miami, Florida, in 2010. She was 32 at the time. The second victim also claims she was drugged, then “raped by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida, in May of 2010.” Blackburn has reviewed medical records for the victim, who was 20 years old at the time. A third additional victim has also come forward, according to a rep, who says Blackburn is in the process of speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions.

Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is representing several of the women in connection to the previous allegations, is representing both the Los Angeles woman and Jenks. In March, Blackburn had called on LA and Georgia officials to investigate the multiple allegations. The first woman to accuse the couple of assault, Sabrina Peterson, had also filed “two claims of defamation, invasion of privacy, two claims of interference with prospective economic advantage, and two claims of infliction of emotional distress, for unspecified damages.”



“The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country,” T.I. and Tiny’s attorney Steve Sadow told People in a statement.