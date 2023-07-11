Does Travis Scott Have a Secret Movie in the Works?

With the release of Utopia looming, every move Travis Scott is making has been front and center.

Just days after the Houston rapper announced on social media that he will be hosting a special launch event for the long-teased album on July 28 at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, it’s also been revealed that the Astroworld rapper has reportedly put together an A24 film.

Harmony Korine, a filmmaker who’s worked on movies such as Kids, Spring Breakers, and The Beach Bum, secretly worked on the film with Scott. But since the Houston rapper has not signed on the release of the movie, it’s been left in limbo, according to The Film Stage.

While this may sound like a new revelation for some fans, people who stalk Travis Scott’s Instagram page will remember that in August 2021, he posted a blood-stained script that teased the anticipated A24 film.

Also in August 2021, Scott’s Cactus Jack Films signed a production deal with A24, according to Variety.

As seen in the post, the title of the movie was blacked-out with “ia” as the only letters shown. We can confidently say now that the script was likely titled “Utopia” which is also the name for his upcoming album.

Fans may also recall that Scott posted photos showing the behind-the-scenes of the shoot with Korine.

Recently test-screened at Metrograph, a theater in New York City, the film will be action-orientated and was shot entirely in infrared, according to The Film Stage.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement on when the film will be screened, the New York City theater shared that, “Metrograph Members will have the chance to attend the first ever screening of a very special filmmaker’s secret new project” on July 16th.

Whatever Scott is working on, the release of Utopia will most definitely be one of the biggest music moments of the year. I never thought that he could match the anticipation and excitement that fans had with Astroworld, but since the release of that album was so successful, the buzz surrounding this project has tripled.