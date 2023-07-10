Utopia Is Coming: Travis Scott Announces Performance In Egypt, Will Debut Much-Anticipated Album

No more waiting, Utopia is finally coming.

After years of teasing fans with new music, the time has finally come for the public to hear the much-anticipated fourth studio album from Travis Scott. At least for some of the public.

You see, on Sunday, the Houston rapper announced on social media that he will be hosting a special launch event for the long-teased album. Great news right? Except it will be held at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on July 28.

So for rap fans who want to hear the album live with Travis Scott and thousands of other crazed Cactus Jack fans, you’ll have to pay a hefty price. For the fans who are too broke to buy a ticket to Egypt and purchase one of the limited tickets to the event (like me), don’t fret, you’ll be able to watch all the action from a live stream. In any case, hip-hop should just be happy that Travis Scott is back. We missed him.

Other news about Utopia?

While no official tracklist or artwork has been released, Scott’s team has thrown out some fun little nuggets for fans to chew until an official date is announced for the project to drop.

In a press release, it was revealed that the album will have “five individual artworks,” which sounds like a direct homage to his mentor, Kanye West, who famously released multiple album covers for his celebrated fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Scott has also posted three short little clips on social media, with each one being filmed in three different locations including Malibu, Calif., Houston, Texas, and Miraval, France.

It’s not clear what they mean, but it seems that parts of the album were filmed in each location.

Will Travis Scott meet the hype?

While I do not doubt that Travis Scott will meet the hype with Utopia, I feel like fans are past the point of wondering if the Houston rapper can one-up Astroworld. It’s been five years since he last released a solo project, nobody wants to spend all their time wondering if it will be better than past projects, all we want is new music.

If he gives the rap world something close to the quality of his last album, I think everyone will be more than satisfied.