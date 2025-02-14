Does Michael B. Jordan Open Ups About Reboot of ‘The Wire’?

All eyes are yet again on Michael B. Jordan as he prepares for the release of his exciting new horror film with Ryan Coogler, “Sinners.” However, even though he’s focused on the future, Jordan still has time to revisit the past.

During a recent video interview with GQ, where he broke down some of his most iconic roles in shows and movies like “Creed,” “Black Panther,” “Fruitville Station,” and “Friday Night Lights,” he had some particularly interesting thoughts about one of the first television shows he was in, “The Wire .”

Michael B. Jordan Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ

When talking about the show, he said, “Cast members were dropping like flies from week to week. At some point, you just skim through the whole script just to make sure your name was still at the end of the script.”

Jordan revealed that it was the longest he had worked on a show with the same people, adding that the cast and crew felt like family.

He later added, “I would love to see that just remain, you know, without a reboot, without a recast, any of that stuff. Just leave it. Leave it where it is. I mean, maybe I’m biased because I’m a part of it, you know what I’m saying. I don’t want to see ‘The Wire’ rebooted at all.”

It’s hard to disagree with him considering “The Wire” is considered one of the greatest TV shows of all time (no that’s not an exaggeration). Several publications, sites, and critics have praised the show for its layered and complex storytelling.

It kick-started the careers of several notable including Idris Elba, Lance Riddick, Wood Harris, Jamie Hector, Tristan Wilds, and Michael K. Williams, whose performances are still revered to this day.