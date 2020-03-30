DJ Jazzy Jeff Discloses He’s Battling Pneumonia, Believes It Could Be COVID-19

Photo : Ian Gavan ( Getty Images )

When it comes to confirmed coronavirus cases, the United States is number one in the world, with a reported total of more than 100,000. While stricter social distancing rules have been implemented, it appears that there aren’t many signs of the potentially deadly illness slowing its roll anytime soon.



There have been several reports of high-profile names in entertainment and media diagnosed with the virus, such as actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, as well as NBA star Kevin Durant. To add to the growing list, on Monday, DJ Jazzy Jeff alluded that he may have potentially contracted COVID-19. In an Instagram post, the legendary musician says he’s reportedly recovering from pneumonia in both of his lungs, but other few symptoms he’s experiencing are evidence of something more.

“Pls say a prayer for all the sick,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “It’s a lot more than you know!!…I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel for a wife!”

To punctuate his post, Jeff urges his fans to take the virus and social distancing seriously. “[COVID-19] does not care who you are…what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe,” he wrote. Weeks ago, he posted on his Twitter page that he was excited to go home and “cough freely,” indicating that he’s been battling an illness since the beginning of March.

More and more COVID-19-related cases are hitting the entertainment world each week. Rapper Slim Thug opened up about his diagnosis on Instagram on March 24, stating in a video that although he was taking the proper precautions, he still contracted the virus.



“I’m good, I feel good,” the “Still Tippin’” emcee said. “I feel like I’m good, but y’all better take it [seriously]. It’s real out here.” Scarface of the Houston rap group Geto Boys also tested positive for the illness, stating in an interview that he couldn’t even sit up because the pain in his chest was so intense. He eventually was sent to the emergency room for treatment, and he is currently at home recovering.

“...I couldn’t get comfortable because it was like an elephant sitting on my chest, bro,” he told Willie D. “People out there thinking this shit is a game? You don’t want to play with this.”