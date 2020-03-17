Kevin Durant One of Four Nets Players Who Tested Positive for Covid-19

Photo : Mike Stobe ( Getty Images )

If there is one thing that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has proven it’s that no matter who you are or what you do, you can catch it.

CBS Sports reports that Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who have tested positive for COVID-19. The Nets released a statement revealing that Durant and three other players have tested positive for the virus. Three of the players, Durant included, are currently showing no signs of symptoms while the fourth is. The Nets released a press statement saying:

“ The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Advertisement

The Nets did not reveal the names of the players diagnosed. Durant revealed his diagnosis to the Athletic and told writer Shams Charania, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”



Durant is the latest NBA player to test positive f or the virus. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons. This last week has seen numerous celebrities from Tom Hanks to Idris Elba diagnosed with the virus that has brought the entire world to a virtual standstill. To give you an idea how rapidly the situation keeps changing, it hasn’t even been a full week since it was announced the Nets were initially set to play the Warriors in an empty arena.



W e tend to have this weird belief that celebrities and athletes live in an insulated bubble that keeps the problems of the outside world out. This last week has completely upended this notion. If there is any upshot to this is that hopefully it inspires people to take the pandemic seriously if they somehow haven’t already. If it can happen to K.D, there is damn sure no reason it can’t happen to my basic ass.



As always folks, wash your hands, keep your distance and stay inside if you can.

