When the pandemic hit, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had positioned himself as calm during the chaotic, misinformed storm. President Trump had become his foil and Cuomo’s daily press conferences weren’t just must-see TV, they were one of the places where Americans who didn’t vote for Trump could hear an elected official tell them the truth about the devastation and the impact that the coronavirus was having on one of America’s largest states.



Advertisement

Cuomo was a shoe-in to run for president, not because he announced his candidacy, but because he literally became America’s most trusted adult.His daily coronavirus press conferences, which were watched around the world, won him an Emmy.



And then the other shoe dropped.



Some 11 women came forward to claim that the lauded governor had sexually harassed them. A report from New York Attorney General Letitia James found that the allegations had merit, noting that Cuomo harassed women including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws, NBC News reports.



Cuomo resigned, and now, the international TV academy wants its Emmy back.



“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award,” the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement Tuesday, NBC News reports.

“His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward,” it said.



Kathy Hochul, formerly the lieutenant governor, was sworn in as governor Tuesday the same day that Cuomo lost his Emmy.



Advertisement

Former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, who launched an unsuccessful bid for NY governor, took a moment to kick Cuomo in the ass on the way out the door.



“The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” she tweeted.



Advertisement

Boom!